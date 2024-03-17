(III) The value of g is altered by approximately





∆g ≈ -2g ∆r/r_E





at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where r_E is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ r_E .





(c) Use this result to compute the effective value of g at 125 km above the Earth’s surface. Compare to a direct use of Eq. 6–1.