8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
8:08 minutes
Problem 6.25c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) The value of g is altered by approximately
∆g ≈ -2g ∆r/r_E
at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where r_E is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ r_E .
(c) Use this result to compute the effective value of g at 125 km above the Earth’s surface. Compare to a direct use of Eq. 6–1.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos