A person who is properly restrained by an over-the-shoulder seat belt has a good chance of surviving a car collision if the deceleration does not exceed 30 'g's' (1.00 g = 9.80 m/s². Assuming uniform deceleration at 30 g's, calculate the distance over which the front end of the car must be designed to collapse if a crash brings the car to rest from 95 km/h.