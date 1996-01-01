2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
Problem 77
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A person who is properly restrained by an over-the-shoulder seat belt has a good chance of surviving a car collision if the deceleration does not exceed 30 'g's' (1.00 g = 9.80 m/s². Assuming uniform deceleration at 30 g's, calculate the distance over which the front end of the car must be designed to collapse if a crash brings the car to rest from 95 km/h.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Kinematics Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos