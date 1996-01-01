Linear Thermal Expansion Practice Problems
A suspension bridge is constructed using 8.0 m steel metal bars during winter when the temperature is 2.0°C. Determine the required spacing between the bars, such that they just come into contact (no compression) during the summer when the temperature is 42.0°C.
A hydraulic system has various parts like a barrel, rod, and piston. The piston fits tightly in the barrel and movements involve hydraulic oil and piston pushing on each other encased in the barrel. Take the temperature of the hydraulic system to vary between 10°C and 180 °C, and that linear expansion coefficients are constant for the entire temperature range. If an aluminum piston fits in a copper barrel at 10°C, will the hydraulic work at the higher operating temperatures? Why?
A steel telecommunication tower constructed during the winter is measured to have a height of 502 ft when the temperature is 13.0°C. During the summer, the length of the tower is found to have increased by 0.138 ft. Determine the temperature during summer. It may be necessary to assume that the tower and the surroundings are in thermal equilibrium.