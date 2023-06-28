Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
Next problem
6:47 minutes
Problem 4d
Textbook Question
As the earth rotates, what is the speed of (a) a physics student in Miami, Florida, at latitude 26 degrees
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:48m
Watch next
Master
Intro to Circular Motion
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
08:58
Anderson Video - Uniform Circular Motion
Professor Anderson
275
02:00
Relating linear and angular speed in physics.
Zak's Lab
159
03:48
Intro to Circular Motion
Patrick Ford
1436
22
03:07
Obtaining an expression for angular velocity and a formula for angle as a function of time.
Zak's Lab
215
01:50
Circular Orbit of the Moon
Patrick Ford
788
13
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.