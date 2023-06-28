Skip to main content
Physics14. Torque & Rotational DynamicsIntro to Torque
Problem 12a
Force F = ─10ĵ N is exerted on a particle at 𝓇 = (5î＋5ĵ) m. What is the torque on the particle about the origin?

