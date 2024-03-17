(II) A potter is shaping a bowl on a potter’s wheel rotating at constant angular velocity of 1.6 rev/s (Fig. 10–59). The friction force between her hands and the clay is 1.8 N total.

(a) How large is her torque on the wheel, if the diameter of the bowl is 9.0 cm? The moment of inertia of the wheel and the bowl is 0.11 kg • m².

<IMAGE>