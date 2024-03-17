14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
2:49 minutes
Problem 10.43
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A potter is shaping a bowl on a potter’s wheel rotating at constant angular velocity of 1.6 rev/s (Fig. 10–59). The friction force between her hands and the clay is 1.8 N total.
(a) How large is her torque on the wheel, if the diameter of the bowl is 9.0 cm? The moment of inertia of the wheel and the bowl is 0.11 kg • m².
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos