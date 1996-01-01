Currents in dc transmission lines can be 100 A or higher. Some people are concerned that the electromagnetic fields from such lines near their homes could pose health dangers. For a line that has current 150 A and a height of 8.0 m above the ground, what magnetic field does the line produce at ground level? Express your answer in teslas and as a percentage of the earth’s magnetic field, which is 0.50 G. Is this value cause for worry?
