An electromagnetic rail gun uses magnetic forces to launch projectiles. FIGURE P29.76 shows a 10-cm-long, 10 g metal wire that can slide without friction along 1.0-m-long horizontal rails. The rails are connected to a 300 V source, and a 0.10 T magnetic field fills the space between the rails. Each rail has linear resistivity ⋋ = 0.10 Ω/m, which means that the resistance is ⋋ multiplied by the length of rail through which current flows. Assume that the sliding wire and the left end, where the voltage source is, have zero resistance. The wire is initially placed at x₀ = 5.0 cm then the switch is closed. What is the wire's speed as it leaves the rails?
