Kinematics in 2D Practice Problems

4. 2D Kinematics
Two physics enthusiasts devise an experiment. In their experiment, a remote-controlled rocket is attached to a ball (perpendicular to its direction of travel), which is then dropped from a height of 3 km. Ignoring the gravitational pull of the earth on the ball, determine the minimum angle at which the ball must deflect in order to miss the massive circular object (radius = 0.8 km) exactly beneath it.