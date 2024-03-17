17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
Problem 14.57
(II) A plywood disk of radius 20.0 cm and mass 2.20 kg has a small hole drilled through it, 2.00 cm from its edge (Fig. 14–38). The disk is hung from the wall by means of a metal pin through the hole, and is used as a pendulum. What is the period of this pendulum for small oscillations?
<IMAGE>
