Simple Pendulum A simple pendulum consists of a mass (the bob) attached to a string or rod of negligible mass, swinging back and forth under the influence of gravity. The frequency of oscillation is determined by the length of the pendulum and the acceleration due to gravity, following the formula ƒ = 1/(2π) * √(g/L), where g is the acceleration due to gravity and L is the length of the pendulum. Recommended video: Guided course 07:52 07:52 Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Acceleration due to Gravity The acceleration due to gravity (g) is the rate at which an object accelerates towards the Earth due to gravitational force. On the surface of the Earth, this value is approximately 9.81 m/s². When a pendulum accelerates downward at a fraction of g, it effectively changes the net gravitational force acting on the pendulum, which in turn affects its frequency of oscillation. Recommended video: Guided course 05:20 05:20 Acceleration Due to Gravity