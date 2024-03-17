17. Periodic Motion
(II) The balance wheel of a mechanical (analog) watch is a thin ring of radius 0.95 cm attached to a coil spring (roughly like Fig. 14–35). It oscillates with a frequency of 1.55 Hz. If a torque of 1.1 x 10⁻⁵ m • N causes the wheel to rotate 45°, calculate the mass of the balance wheel.
<IMAGE>
