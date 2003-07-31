5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
Problem 3.80a
A child runs down a 12° hill and then suddenly jumps upward at a 15° angle above horizontal and lands 1.3 m down the hill as measured along the hill. What was the child’s initial speed at the jump?
