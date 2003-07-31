5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
A physics student on Planet Exidor throws a ball, and it follows the parabolic trajectory shown in FIGURE EX4.13. The ball's position is shown at 1 s intervals until t = 3s. At t = 1s, the ball's velocity is v = (2.0 i + 2.0 j) m/s. (a) Determine the ball's velocity at t = 0 s, 2s, and 3s.
