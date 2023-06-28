Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics5. Projectile MotionPositive (Upward) Launch
16:56 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question

In the absence of air resistance, a projectile that lands at the elevation from which it was launched achieves maximum range when launched at a 45° angle. Suppose a projectile of mass m is launched with speed into a headwind that exerts a constant, horizontal retarding force Fwᵢₙd = -Fwᵢₙd î. a. Find an expression for the angle at which the range is maximum.

Verified Solution
clock
16m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
7:20m

Watch next

Master Solving Non-Symmetrical Upward Launch Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
11:18
Anderson Video - Projectile Motion Example: Time in Air
Professor Anderson
71
07:20
Solving Non-Symmetrical Upward Launch Problems
Patrick Ford
1069
4
1
07:06
Kinematics Part 3: Projectile Motion
Professor Dave Explains
138
05:20
Projectile Motion Problem
Jennifer Cash
151
08:17
Height of a Roof
Patrick Ford
490
3
2
05:41
Catapult Siege
Patrick Ford
440
3
07:29
Using Single Intervals in Positive Launch Problems
Patrick Ford
412
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.