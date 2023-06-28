In the absence of air resistance, a projectile that lands at the elevation from which it was launched achieves maximum range when launched at a 45° angle. Suppose a projectile of mass m is launched with speed into a headwind that exerts a constant, horizontal retarding force Fwᵢₙd = -Fwᵢₙd î. a. Find an expression for the angle at which the range is maximum.
Verified Solution
16m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving Non-Symmetrical Upward Launch Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford