BIO The wavelengths of light emitted by a firefly span the visible spectrum but have maximum intensity near 550 nm. A typical flash lasts for 100 ms and has a power output of 1.2 mW. How many photons does a firefly emit in one flash if we assume that all light is emitted at the peak intensity wavelength of 550 nm?
