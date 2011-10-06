1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 40
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In a nuclear physics experiment, a proton is fired toward a Z=13 nucleus with the diameter and neutron energy levels shown in Figure 40.17. The nucleus, which was initially in its ground state, subsequently emits a gamma ray with wavelength 1.73×10^−4 nm. What was the minimum initial speed of the proton? Hint: Don't neglect the proton-nucleus collision.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos