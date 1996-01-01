Hey everybody. Today we're being asked to determine the percent error, determine the percent error in the bio production rate in bob's liver. Based on the approximate value given of 83 divided by e fluid ounces per day. Where E. Is oilers number equivalent to a specific constant 2.718 etcetera, etcetera. Before doing any actual calculations though, let's recall what percent error really is. Percent error. By definition is equal to the approximate value, approximate value minus the actual value, actual value divided by the actual value, actual value Multiplied by 100. Because we are still dealing with percentage. So substituting in our values, we know that the approximate value is 83 by E by E. Oops, by E. And the actual value as given in the problem is 30.3 Fluid oz per day. So let's write that down -30. divided by 30.3. Oops! Multiplied by 100. Simplifying this, we get a final value of 0.7723%. Therefore the percent. Air in the approximate value of bob's uh bob's liver's bile production rate is answer choice. A 0.7723%. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

