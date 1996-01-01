1. Intro to Physics Units
Counting Significant Figures
1. Intro to Physics Units
Counting Significant Figures
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
With a wooden ruler, you measure the length of a rectangular piece of sheet metal to be 12 mm. With micrometer calipers, you measure the width of the rectangle to be 5.98 mm. Use the correct number of significant figures: What is (c) the perimeter of the rectangle?
92
Has a video solution.
Showing 15 of 15 practice