8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
5:30 minutes
Problem 5.84
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A flat puck (mass M) is revolved in a circle on a frictionless air hockey table top, and is held in this orbit by a light cord which is connected to a dangling mass (mass m) through a central hole as shown in Fig. 5–51. Show that the speed of the puck is given by v = √mgR/M. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos