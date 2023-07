Multiple Choice

While following a treasure map, you start at an old oak tree. You first walk 85 m at 30.0° west of north, then walk 92 m at 67.0° north of east. You reach the treasure 2 minutes later. Calculate your average speed for the entire trip.

A) 1.5 m/s

B) 177 m/s

C) 88.5 m/s