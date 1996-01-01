33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
You want to produce a mirror that can produce an upright image that would be twice as tall as the object when placed 5 cm in front of it. What shape should this mirror be? What radius of curvature should the mirror have?
A
concave; 20cm
B
convex; 20cm
C
concave; 10cm
D
convex; 10 cm
E
It is not possible
3
Watch next
Master Mirror Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Douglas LawrenceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos