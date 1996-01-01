33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
Learn with DouglasGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
A 4 cm tall object is placed in 15 cm front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 5 cm. Where is the image produced? Is this image real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What is the height of the image?
You want to produce a mirror that can produce an upright image that would be twice as tall as the object when placed 5 cm in front of it. What shape should this mirror be? What radius of curvature should the mirror have?
A 4 cm tall object is placed 15 cm in front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 5 cm. Where is the image produced? Is this image real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What is the height of the image?
You want to produce a mirror that can produce an upright image that would be twice as tall as the object when placed 5 cm in front of it. What shape should this mirror be? What radius of curvature should the mirror have?