Textbook Question
The froghopper, Philaenus spumarius, holds the world record for insect jumps. When leaping at an angle of 58.0° above the horizontal, some of the tiny critters have reached a maximum height of 58.7 cm above the level ground. (See Nature, Vol. 424, July 31, 2003, p. 509.) (a) What was the takeoff speed for such a leap?
Textbook Question
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. (c) How much time (after it is thrown) is required for the football to return to its original level? How does this compare with the time calculated in part (a)?
Textbook Question
In a carnival booth, you can win a stuffed giraffe if you toss a quarter into a small dish. The dish is on a shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand and is a horizontal distance of 2.1 m from this point (Fig. E3.19). If you toss the coin with a velocity of 6.4 m/s at an angle of 60° above the horizontal, the coin will land in the dish. Ignore air resistance. (b) What is the vertical component of the velocity of the quarter just before it lands in the dish?
Textbook Question
In a carnival booth, you can win a stuffed giraffe if you toss a quarter into a small dish. The dish is on a shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand and is a horizontal distance of 2.1 m from this point (Fig. E3.19). If you toss the coin with a velocity of 6.4 m/s at an angle of 60° above the horizontal, the coin will land in the dish. Ignore air resistance. (a) What is the height of the shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand?
Textbook Question
A shot putter releases the shot some distance above the level ground with a velocity of 12.0 m/s, 51.0° above the horizontal. The shot hits the ground 2.08 s later. Ignore air resistance. (b) What are the components of the shot's velocity at the beginning and at the end of its trajectory?
Textbook Question
In the absence of air resistance, a projectile that lands at the elevation from which it was launched achieves maximum range when launched at a 45° angle. Suppose a projectile of mass m is launched with speed into a headwind that exerts a constant, horizontal retarding force Fwᵢₙd = -Fwᵢₙd î. a. Find an expression for the angle at which the range is maximum.
