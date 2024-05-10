29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
3:18 minutes
Problem 28.3
(I) Determine the magnitude and direction of the force between two long parallel wires 35 m long and 4.0 cm apart, each carrying 35 A in the same direction.
