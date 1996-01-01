29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
Problem 30
CALC An 8.0 cm×8.0 cm square loop is halfway into a magnetic field perpendicular to the plane of the loop. The loop's mass is 10 g and its resistance is 0.010 Ω. A switch is closed at t=0 s, causing the magnetic field to increase from 0 to 1.0 T in 0.010 s. Hint: What is the impulse on the loop? b. With what speed is the loop 'kicked' away from the magnetic field?
