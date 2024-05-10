29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
Problem 28.11
A continuous straight stream of protons passes a given point in space at a rate of 2.5 x 10⁹ protons/s. What magnetic field do they produce 1.8 m from the beam?
