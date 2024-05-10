29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
Problem 28.1
(I) Jumper cables used to start a stalled vehicle often carry a 65-A current. How strong is the magnetic field 5.0 cm from one cable? Compare to the Earth’s magnetic field . (5.0 x 10⁻⁵ T) .
