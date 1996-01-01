Hey everyone. So today we're being asked to express the allowed dose of lead in diets for adults, from grams per day into micrograms per day. So let's recall that one g is equal to 10 to the power of six micrograms. So with that in mind, if we have zero g per day And we know that we have 10 to the 6th micrograms for every one g. Then our g will cancel out. And after multiplying we get that we have 114 micrograms of lead allowed in our diet per day, which is answer choice D 114 micrograms per day. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one.

