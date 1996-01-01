8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
5:58 minutes
Problem 5.62e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) The position of a particle moving in the xy plane is given by r→ = (2.0m) cos [(3.0 rad/s)t ] i hut +(2.0m) sin [(3.0 rad/s)t ] j hut , where r is in meters and t is in seconds.
(e) Show that the acceleration vector always points toward the center of the circle.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos