11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
12:31 minutes
Problem 9.98
A massless spring with spring constant k is placed between a block of mass m and a block of mass 3m. Initially the blocks are at rest on a frictionless surface and they are held together so that the spring between them is compressed by an amount D from its equilibrium length. The blocks are then released and the spring pushes them off in opposite directions. Find the speeds of the two blocks when they detach from the spring.
