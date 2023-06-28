Skip to main content
Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseTypes of Collisions
Problem 11a
A neutron is an electrically neutral subatomic particle with a mass just slightly greater than that of a proton. A free neutron is radioactive and decays after a few minutes into other subatomic particles. In one experiment, a neutron at rest was observed to decay into a proton (mass 1.67×10−²⁷ kg) and an electron (mass 9.11×10−³¹ kg) . The proton and electron were shot out back-to-back. The proton speed was measured to be 1.0 ×10⁵ m/s and the electron speed was 3.0×10⁷ m/s . No other decay products were detected. c. How much momentum did this neutrino 'carry away' with it?

Verified Solution
