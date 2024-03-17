11. Momentum & Impulse
Problem 9.96
A fake hockey puck of mass 4m has been rigged to explode. Initially the puck is at rest on a frictionless ice rink. Then it bursts into three pieces. One chunk, of mass m, slides across the ice at velocity vî . Another chunk, of mass 2m, slides across the ice at velocity 2v ĵ . Determine the velocity of the third chunk.
