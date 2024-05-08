Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hooke's Law Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to the displacement from its equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where F is the force, k is the spring constant, and x is the displacement. This principle is fundamental in understanding how springs behave under various forces and is crucial for analyzing the motion of the mass-spring system.

Conservation of Energy The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the context of the mass-spring system, the initial kinetic energy imparted by the hammer will convert into potential energy stored in the spring as it compresses or stretches, allowing us to calculate the amplitude of oscillation.