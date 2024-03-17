17. Periodic Motion
(III) A glider on an air track is connected by springs to either end of the track (Fig. 14–41). Both springs have the same spring constant, k, and the glider has mass M.
(a) Determine the frequency of the oscillation, assuming no damping, if k = 125 N/m and M = 215 g.
<IMAGE>
