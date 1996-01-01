18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves
A sound wave is emitted at a frequency of 300 Hz in air at a 0°C. As the sound wave travels through the air, the temperature increases. What is the wavelength of the sound wave at the following temperatures?
a. 0°C
b. 20°C
c. 45°C
Multiple Choice
The speed of sound in a certain monatomic gas is at room temperature (). What gas is this?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following expressions describes a wave with an amplitude of 10 cm, a wavelength of 31 cm, and a frequency of 22 Hz?
Multiple Choice
What are the longest and shortest wavelengths of sound that can be heard by a bat in air where the speed of sound is ?
Multiple Choice
A metal bar has a length of 1.5 m and a density of 6400 kg/m3. Sound waves take 3.9 × 10-4 s to travel along the length of the bar. What is Young's modulus for this metal?
Textbook Question
What must be the stress (F/A) in a stretched wire of a material whose Young's modulus is Y for the speed of longitudinal waves to equal 30 times the speed of transverse waves?
Textbook Question
Consider a sound wave in air that has displacement amplitude 0.0200 mm. Calculate the pressure amplitude for frequencies of (a) 150 Hz; (b) 1500 Hz; (c) 15,000 Hz. In each case compare the result to the pain threshold, which is 30 Pa
Textbook Question
An oscillator vibrating at 1250 Hz produces a sound wave that travels through an ideal gas at 325 m>s when the gas temperature is 22.0°C. For a certain experiment, you need to have the same oscillator produce sound of wavelength 28.5 cm in this gas. What should the gas temperature be to achieve this wavelength?
Textbook Question
One cue your hearing system uses to localize a sound (i.e., to tell where a sound is coming from) is the slight difference in the arrival times of the sound at your ears. Your ears are spaced approximately 20 cm apart. Consider a sound source 5.0 m from the center of your head along a line 45° to your right. What is the difference in arrival times? Give your answer in microseconds. Hint: You are looking for the difference between two numbers that are nearly the same. What does this near equality imply about the necessary precision during intermediate stages of the calculation?
