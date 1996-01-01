welcome back everybody. We are in the middle of a motorcycle race and a biker which I'll go ahead and draw his bike. Please note, I am no art major. A biker is heading down the track and he has achieved an acceleration of four m per second squared. And while he's going down the track a little kitten walks onto the track. Now, don't worry, he starts laying on the brakes at this point and comes to a complete stop right before the cap. Now we are told that before he starts to break that his velocity is 35 m per second. Now, of course, when he comes to a complete stop, that means his final velocity will be zero m per second and we are asked to find the distance between when he starts applying the brakes and where he comes to a complete stop. Now we are going to use the Kinnah Matic formula that our final velocity squared is equal to our initial velocity squared plus two times our acceleration times our distance traveled. Let's go ahead and plug in some values that we know. Our final velocity is zero zero squared is equal to 35 squared plus two times our acceleration of four times Our distance subtract 35 squared from either side. And this yields at squared is equal to eight times our distance dividing by eight. Both sides. We get that our distance covered is equal to -35 Squared divided by eight, Which is equal to negative 153.125 m. Now we are talking about a distance covered so direction does not matter here. So this Is actually 153.125 m, but positive corresponding to our answer choice of D Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped, and we will see you all in the next one.

Hide transcripts