20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Problem 19.17
(II) The 1.20-kg head of a hammer has a speed of 7.5 m/s just before it strikes a nail (Fig. 19–32) and is brought to rest. Estimate the temperature rise of a 14-g iron nail generated by eight such hammer blows done in quick succession. Assume the nail absorbs all the energy.
<IMAGE>
