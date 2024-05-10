(II) Estimate the Calorie content of 65 g of candy from the following measurements. A 15-g sample of the candy is placed in a small aluminum container of mass 0.325 kg filled with oxygen. This container is placed in 1.75 kg of water in an aluminum calorimeter cup of mass 0.624 kg at an initial temperature of 15.0°C. The oxygen-candy mixture in the small container (a bomb calorimeter, page 545) is ignited, and the final temperature of the whole system is 53.5°C.