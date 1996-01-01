8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
Problem 5.100c
A small bead of mass m is constrained to slide without friction inside a circular vertical hoop of radius r which rotates about a vertical axis (Fig. 5–58) at a frequency f.
<IMAGE>
(c) Can the bead ride as high as the center of the circle (θ = 90°)? Explain.
