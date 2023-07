Multiple Choice

An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 75 V and is connected to a 0.4 H inductor. If the current across the inductor is i(t) = i MAX cos[(450 s −1)t],

a) What is i MAX ?

b) Draw the phasors for voltage across the inductor and current in the circuit at t = 4.2 ms. Assume that the current phasor begins at 0°.