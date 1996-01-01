31. Alternating Current
Phasors for Inductors
31. Alternating Current
Phasors for Inductors
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+5
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 75 V and is connected to a 0.4 H inductor. If the current across the inductor is i(t) = iMAX cos[(450 s −1)t],
a) What is iMAX?
b) Draw the phasors for voltage across the inductor and current in the circuit at t = 4.2 ms. Assume that the current phasor begins at 0°.
129
Has a video solution.