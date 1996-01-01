20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
Problem 18
Common outdoor thermometers are filled with red-colored ethyl alcohol. One thermometer has a 0.40-mm-diameter capillary tube attached to a 9.0-mm-diameter spherical bulb. On a 0°C morning, the column of alcohol stands 30 mm above the bulb. What is the temperature in °C when the column of alcohol stands 130 mm above the bulb? The expansion of the glass is much less than that of the alcohol and can be ignored.
