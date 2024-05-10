The radiation pressure (Section 31–9) created by electromagnetic waves might someday be used to power spacecraft through the use of a “solar sail,” Example 31–8. (a) Assuming total reflection, what would be the pressure on a solar sail located at the same distance from the Sun as the Earth (where I = 1350 W/m²)? (b) Suppose the sail material has a mass density of 1 g/m². What would be the acceleration of the sail due to solar radiation pressure? (c) A realistic solar sail would have a payload. How big a sail would you need to accelerate a 100-kg payload at 1 x 10⁻³ m/s²?