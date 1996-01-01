30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 30m
A rectangular metal loop with 0.050 Ω resistance is placed next to one wire of the RC circuit shown in FIGURE P30.53. The capacitor is charged to 20 V with the polarity shown, then the switch is closed at t=0 s. b. What is the current in the loop at t=5.0 μs? Assume that only the circuit wire next to the loop is close enough to produce a significant magnetic field.
