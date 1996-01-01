30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 30n
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
CALC Your camping buddy has an idea for a light to go inside your tent. He happens to have a powerful (and heavy!) horseshoe magnet that he bought at a surplus store. This magnet creates a 0.20 T field between two pole tips 10 cm apart. His idea is to build the hand-cranked generator shown in FIGURE P30.57. He thinks you can make enough current to fully light a 1.0 Ω lightbulb rated at 4.0 W. That's not super bright, but it should be plenty of light for routine activities in the tent. b. With what frequency will you have to turn the crank for the maximum current to fully light the bulb? Is this feasible?
2
