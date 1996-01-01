30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 30q
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
INT You've decided to make the magnetic projectile launcher shown in FIGURE P30.58 for your science project. An aluminum bar slides along metal rails through a magnetic field B. The switch closes at t=0 s, while the bar is at rest, and a battery of emf εbat starts a current flowing around the loop. The battery has internal resistance r. The resistances of the rails, which are separated by distance l, and the bar are effectively zero. b. Evaluate vterm for εbat=1.0 V, r=0.10 Ω, l=6.0 cm, and B=0.50 T.
3
