Hey everyone. So today we're being asked to express a volume of 62 cubic inches in volume. Or in leaders. My bad. So we're actually given most of what we need right here. We need to recall on some memory however and we need to remember that one inch is equivalent 2 2. cm. But with that in mind if we start off with 62 inches, cute or cubic inches we can first convert that to centimeters. We have 2.54 cm for every one inch. But we're dealing with cubic inches so we have to cube this entire term and We can recall that one leader is the same thing as one or sorry? Yeah 1000 centimeter cubed. So we can cross out our terms And we'll be left with a final answer of 1. l or answer choice B. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one.

