16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 11.5
(II) A figure skater can increase her spin rotation rate from an initial rate of 1.0 rev every 1.5 s to a final rate of 2.5 rev/s. If her initial moment of inertia was 4.9kg · m², what is her final moment of inertia? How does she physically accomplish this change?
