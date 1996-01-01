16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
8:35 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 10 g bullet traveling at 400 m/s strikes a 10 kg, 1.0-m-wide door at the edge opposite the hinge. The bullet embeds itself in the door, causing the door to swing open. What is the angular velocity of the door just after impact?
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conservation of Angular Momentum with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos